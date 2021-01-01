Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 704 nits)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 496K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 32 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S10 Lite 704 nits OnePlus 9RT +83% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 Lite 87.8% OnePlus 9RT 87.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660 GPU clock 585 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S10 Lite 717 OnePlus 9RT +55% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S10 Lite 2397 OnePlus 9RT +52% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S10 Lite 496766 OnePlus 9RT +44% 713869 CPU 135282 174825 GPU 168405 292456 Memory 92059 116096 UX 105503 133482 Total score 496766 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S10 Lite 3044 OnePlus 9RT +93% 5867 Stability 87% 66% Graphics test 18 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 3044 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 9841 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (166th and 46th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM One UI 3.0 OxygenOS 12 OS size 22.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S10 Lite 88.9 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2020 October 2021 Release date January 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.484 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.