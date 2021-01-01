Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (462K versus 316K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (110 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4115 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 732 and 620 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (765 against 705 nits)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Lite
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 100%
PWM 250 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 32 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Lite
705 nits
OnePlus Nord +9%
765 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Lite +1%
87.8%
OnePlus Nord
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite +25%
2442
OnePlus Nord
1960
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Lite +46%
462426
OnePlus Nord
316014
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (69th and 148th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 22.5 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Lite +1%
13:35 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Lite +5%
19:07 hr
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Lite +37%
34:29 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (42nd and 80th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Lite +5%
89.6 dB
OnePlus Nord
85.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2020 July 2020
Release date January 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.484 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

