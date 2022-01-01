Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (711 against 618 nits) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 821 and 730 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 32 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S10 Lite +15% 711 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 Lite +4% 87.8% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 22.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S10 Lite 88.9 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2020 February 2022 Release date January 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.484 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.