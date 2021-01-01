Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Lite vs Reno 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
VS
Оппо Рено 3 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 327K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (110 vs 100 hours)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (705 against 538 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 723 and 599 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Lite
vs
Reno 3 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 89.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 100%
PWM 250 Hz 328 Hz
Response time 32 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Lite +31%
705 nits
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 Lite
87.8%
Reno 3 Pro +2%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite +30%
2377
Reno 3 Pro
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Lite +40%
458532
Reno 3 Pro
327333
AnTuTu 8 Results (63rd and 122nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 22.5 GB 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Lite
13:35 hr
Reno 3 Pro +6%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Lite +18%
19:07 hr
Reno 3 Pro
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Lite +17%
34:29 hr
Reno 3 Pro
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Lite +5%
88.4 dB
Reno 3 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 December 2019
Release date January 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.484 W/kg 0.82 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. But if the display, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

User opinions

