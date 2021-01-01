Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.