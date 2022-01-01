Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone 13 VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Comes with 873 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3227 mAh

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 505K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1739 and 708 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9 PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.5% 129% PWM 235 Hz 609 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 7.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S10 Plus 799 nits iPhone 13 +1% 806 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 Plus +2% 87.5% iPhone 13 86%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 2730 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU GPU clock 720 MHz 1200 MHz FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S10 Plus 708 iPhone 13 +146% 1739 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S10 Plus 2516 iPhone 13 +85% 4663 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S10 Plus 505291 iPhone 13 +60% 809369 CPU 130581 219838 GPU 173493 329364 Memory 86713 121868 UX 111745 133943 Total score 505291 809369 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S10 Plus 3142 iPhone 13 +181% 8827 Stability 82% 79% Graphics test 18 FPS 52 FPS Graphics score 3142 8827 PCMark 3.0 score 8831 - AnTuTu Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 46.5 GB 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh 3227 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S10 Plus 11:49 hr iPhone 13 +40% 16:08 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S10 Plus 14:53 hr iPhone 13 +14% 16:50 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S10 Plus +15% 22:00 hr iPhone 13 19:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 Plus 114 iPhone 13 +21% 138 Video quality Galaxy S10 Plus 97 iPhone 13 +21% 117 Generic camera score Galaxy S10 Plus 109 iPhone 13 +19% 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S10 Plus +6% 87.8 dB iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 September 2021 Release date March 2019 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.