Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Comes with 1005 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3095 mAh
- Shows 7% longer battery life (91 vs 85 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (802K versus 505K)
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1064 against 799 nits)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|99.8%
|PWM
|235 Hz
|510 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
708
iPhone 13 Pro +143%
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2516
iPhone 13 Pro +88%
4734
|CPU
|130581
|216602
|GPU
|173493
|336667
|Memory
|86713
|112950
|UX
|111745
|131916
|Total score
|505291
|802489
|Stability
|82%
|77%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|3142
|9606
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8831
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|-
|OS size
|46.5 GB
|15.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|3095 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
iPhone 13 Pro +43%
16:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:53 hr
iPhone 13 Pro +25%
18:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Plus +28%
22:00 hr
17:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
iPhone 13 Pro +26%
144
Video quality
iPhone 13 Pro +23%
119
Generic camera score
109
iPhone 13 Pro +26%
137
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.516 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.
