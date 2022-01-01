Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Comes with 1005 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3095 mAh

Shows 7% longer battery life (91 vs 85 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (802K versus 505K)

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1064 against 799 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9 PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.5% 99.8% PWM 235 Hz 510 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S10 Plus 799 nits iPhone 13 Pro +33% 1064 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 Plus +2% 87.5% iPhone 13 Pro 86%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 46.5 GB 15.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 Plus 114 iPhone 13 Pro +26% 144 Video quality Galaxy S10 Plus 97 iPhone 13 Pro +23% 119 Generic camera score Galaxy S10 Plus 109 iPhone 13 Pro +26% 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S10 Plus 87.8 dB iPhone 13 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 September 2021 Release date March 2019 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.