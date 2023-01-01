Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Comes with 821 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3279 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (37:24 vs 23:44 hours)
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 500K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1734 and 702 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99.5%
PWM 235 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 Plus
789 nits
iPhone 14 +6%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +2%
87.5%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2730 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus
702
iPhone 14 +147%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus
2509
iPhone 14 +89%
4750
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Plus
500407
iPhone 14 +63%
813917
CPU 127140 212927
GPU 187567 344469
Memory 83750 130488
UX 104462 132690
Total score 500407 813917
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 Plus
3223
iPhone 14 +192%
9418
Max surface temperature 42.5 °C 42.4 °C
Stability 82% 82%
Graphics test 19 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 3223 9418
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6490 -
Video editing 5808 -
Photo editing 18882 -
Data manipulation 6909 -
Writing score 9725 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 46.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:07 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 03:51 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 80 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:44 hr
iPhone 14 +58%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10 Plus
114
iPhone 14 +18%
135
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10 Plus
109
iPhone 14 +22%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus +9%
87.8 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2022
Release date March 2019 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

