Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 65 grams less

Weighs 65 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Shows 94% longer battery life (45:56 vs 23:44 hours)

Shows 94% longer battery life (45:56 vs 23:44 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 123% higher peak brightness (1756 against 789 nits)

Delivers 123% higher peak brightness (1756 against 789 nits) 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (941K versus 500K)

88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (941K versus 500K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9 PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 1200 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.5% 99.9% PWM 235 Hz 240 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 Plus 789 nits iPhone 14 Pro Max +123% 1756 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 Plus 87.5% iPhone 14 Pro Max +1% 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 46.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 15 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:07 hr 15:02 hr Watching video 12:01 hr 21:10 hr Gaming 03:51 hr 07:13 hr Standby 80 hr 156 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 Plus 23:44 hr iPhone 14 Pro Max +94% 45:56 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 Plus 87.8 dB iPhone 14 Pro Max +1% 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 September 2022 Release date March 2019 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.