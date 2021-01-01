Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Comes with 2279 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 22.1% more screen real estate
- Shows 38% longer battery life (91 vs 66 hours)
- 60% higher pixel density (522 vs 326 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 266K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (793 against 634 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 704 points
- Weighs 27 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|87.5%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|99.9%
|PWM
|235 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 1024 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
704
iPhone 8 +32%
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus +13%
2468
2187
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Plus +49%
396632
266589
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|-
|OS size
|46.5 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Plus +40%
14:53 hr
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Plus +80%
22:00 hr
12:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S10 Plus +23%
114
93
Video quality
Galaxy S10 Plus +8%
97
90
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10 Plus +18%
109
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2017
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.516 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely a better buy.
