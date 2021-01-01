Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Самсунг Галакси S10 Плюс
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Comes with 926 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3174 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (91 vs 79 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (793 against 651 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 14% higher pixel density (522 vs 456 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 756 and 698 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.4:9
PPI 522 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 98.8%
PWM 235 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Plus +22%
793 nits
iPhone XS Max
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +2%
87.5%
iPhone XS Max
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 Plus +12%
339445
iPhone XS Max
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Plus +2%
402998
iPhone XS Max
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 46.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Plus +4%
11:49 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Plus +8%
14:53 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Plus +37%
22:00 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus +14%
87.8 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS Max.

