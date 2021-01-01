Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 3

Самсунг Галакси S10 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
VS
Асус Рог Фон 3
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 34% higher pixel density (522 vs 391 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (793 against 705 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4100 mAh
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (618K versus 396K)
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (120 vs 91 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 971 and 704 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 87.5% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99.9%
PWM 235 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Plus +12%
793 nits
ROG Phone 3
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +10%
87.5%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 650
GPU clock 720 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus
2468
ROG Phone 3 +35%
3321
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Plus
396632
ROG Phone 3 +56%
618585
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (89th and 10th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 ROG UI
OS size 46.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Plus
11:49 hr
ROG Phone 3 +24%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Plus
14:53 hr
ROG Phone 3 +32%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Plus
22:00 hr
ROG Phone 3 +73%
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.4 dB
ROG Phone 3 +3%
89.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 July 2020
Release date March 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 3 is definitely a better buy.

