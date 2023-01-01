Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs ROG Phone 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 6

Самсунг Галакси S10 Плюс
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 6
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (522 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 500K)
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4100 mAh
  • Shows 54% longer battery life (36:34 vs 23:44 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20.4:9
PPI 522 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 100%
PWM 235 Hz 672 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 Plus
789 nits
ROG Phone 6 +4%
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +6%
87.5%
ROG Phone 6
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2730 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 730
GPU clock 720 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus
2509
ROG Phone 6 +57%
3950
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Plus
500407
ROG Phone 6 +121%
1107774
CPU 127140 265173
GPU 187567 476559
Memory 83750 188898
UX 104462 185898
Total score 500407 1107774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 Plus
3223
ROG Phone 6 +223%
10401
Max surface temperature 42.5 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 82% 94%
Graphics test 19 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 3223 10401
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6490 -
Video editing 5808 -
Photo editing 18882 -
Data manipulation 6909 -
Writing score 9725 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 46.5 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:07 hr 13:50 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 03:51 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 80 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:44 hr
ROG Phone 6 +54%
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.8 dB
ROG Phone 6 +6%
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 July 2022
Release date March 2019 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S22
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or A53 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy A13
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or S21 FE 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S21
7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or S22 Ultra
8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or S21 Plus
9. Asus ROG Phone 6 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
10. Asus ROG Phone 6 or Phone 6D
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish