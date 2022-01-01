Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Shows 8% longer battery life (91 vs 84 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 35 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 903 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4100 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (677K versus 505K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (864 against 799 nits)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9 PPI 522 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 235 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S10 Plus 799 nits Pixel 6 Pro +8% 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 Plus 87.5% Pixel 6 Pro +1% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android OS size 46.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 Plus 114 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S10 Plus 97 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S10 Plus 109 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S10 Plus 87.8 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 October 2021 Release date March 2019 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.