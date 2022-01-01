Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Google Pixel 6a

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (522 vs 429 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (32:23 vs 23:31 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 501K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 4100 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (871 against 787 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 96.9%
PWM 235 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 Plus
787 nits
Pixel 6a +11%
871 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +5%
87.5%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 720 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus
703
Pixel 6a +49%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus
2496
Pixel 6a +14%
2850
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Plus
501586
Pixel 6a +51%
759406
CPU 130581 205089
GPU 173493 300481
Memory 86713 112230
UX 111745 143131
Total score 501586 759406
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 Plus
3210
Pixel 6a +89%
6051
Stability 82% 54%
Graphics test 19 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 3210 6051
PCMark 3.0 score 8719 9668
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 46.5 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 03:39 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 80 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:31 hr
Pixel 6a +38%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10 Plus
114
Pixel 6a +23%
140
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10 Plus
109
Pixel 6a +19%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.8 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2022
Release date March 2019 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

