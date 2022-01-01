Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 22% higher pixel density (522 vs 429 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Shows 38% longer battery life (32:23 vs 23:31 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 501K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
- Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 4100 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (871 against 787 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1200 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|96.9%
|PWM
|235 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 1024 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
703
Pixel 6a +49%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2496
Pixel 6a +14%
2850
|CPU
|130581
|205089
|GPU
|173493
|300481
|Memory
|86713
|112230
|UX
|111745
|143131
|Total score
|501586
|759406
|Stability
|82%
|54%
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|36 FPS
|Graphics score
|3210
|6051
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8719
|9668
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|46.5 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|06:58 hr
|11:03 hr
|Watching video
|12:01 hr
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|03:39 hr
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|80 hr
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Pixel 6a +23%
140
Video quality
Pixel 6a +14%
111
Generic camera score
109
Pixel 6a +19%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2022
|Release date
|March 2019
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.516 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.
