Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Google Pixel 7

Самсунг Галакси S10 Плюс
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 25% higher pixel density (522 vs 416 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 500K)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (29:08 vs 23:44 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (964 against 789 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 98.5%
PWM 235 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 Plus
789 nits
Pixel 7 +22%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +3%
87.5%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2730 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus
702
Pixel 7 +48%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus
2509
Pixel 7 +30%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Plus
500407
Pixel 7 +50%
748242
CPU 127140 203616
GPU 187567 295372
Memory 83750 108654
UX 104462 142235
Total score 500407 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 Plus
3223
Pixel 7 +102%
6523
Max surface temperature 42.5 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 82% 69%
Graphics test 19 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 3223 6523
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10 Plus
8663
Pixel 7 +22%
10551
Web score 6490 7506
Video editing 5808 6176
Photo editing 18882 17801
Data manipulation 6909 10086
Writing score 9725 15649
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 46.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:07 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 03:51 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 80 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:44 hr
Pixel 7 +23%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/1.9 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10 Plus
114
Pixel 7 +27%
145
Video quality
Galaxy S10 Plus
97
Pixel 7 +47%
143
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10 Plus
109
Pixel 7 +28%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.8 dB
Pixel 7 +1%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2022
Release date March 2019 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

