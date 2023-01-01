Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 25% higher pixel density (522 vs 416 PPI)

25% higher pixel density (522 vs 416 PPI) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 22 grams less

Weighs 22 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 500K)

50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 500K) Shows 23% longer battery life (29:08 vs 23:44 hours)

Shows 23% longer battery life (29:08 vs 23:44 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (964 against 789 nits)

Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (964 against 789 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Price Google Pixel 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 1200 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.5% 98.5% PWM 235 Hz 360 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 Plus 789 nits Pixel 7 +22% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 Plus +3% 87.5% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android OS size 46.5 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:07 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 12:01 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 03:51 hr 05:26 hr Standby 80 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 Plus 23:44 hr Pixel 7 +23% 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/1.9 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 Plus 114 Pixel 7 +27% 145 Video quality Galaxy S10 Plus 97 Pixel 7 +47% 143 Generic camera score Galaxy S10 Plus 109 Pixel 7 +28% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 Plus 87.8 dB Pixel 7 +1% 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 October 2022 Release date March 2019 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.