Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Honor 90
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 52 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- 20% higher pixel density (522 vs 435 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
- Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 15W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 4-years and 4-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1200 x 2664 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.98:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|435 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1200 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|-
|PWM
|235 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Adreno 644
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~607 GFLOPS
|~1014 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2523
|CPU
|127140
|-
|GPU
|187567
|-
|Memory
|83750
|-
|UX
|104462
|-
|Total score
|507332
|-
|Max surface temperature
|42.5 °C
|-
|Stability
|82%
|-
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3230
|-
|Web score
|6500
|-
|Video editing
|5801
|-
|Photo editing
|18563
|-
|Data manipulation
|6915
|-
|Writing score
|9811
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|MagicOS 7.1
|OS size
|46.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (20% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|0:55 hr
|Web browsing
|06:58 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:01 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:39 hr
|-
|Standby
|80 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|16256 x 12192
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|8160 x 6112
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2023
|Release date
|March 2019
|June 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.516 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1