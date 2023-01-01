Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Magic 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Honor Magic 5 Pro

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
VS
89 out of 100
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Honor Magic 5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 504K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (37:04 vs 23:44 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4100 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 15W)
  • Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (1231 against 795 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Honor Magic 5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Magic 5 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.54:9
PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 98.7%
PWM 235 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 Plus
795 nits
Magic 5 Pro +55%
1231 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2730 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 740
GPU clock 720 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~607 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus
708
Magic 5 Pro +101%
1424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus
2528
Magic 5 Pro +82%
4598
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Plus
504504
Magic 5 Pro +142%
1219602
CPU 127140 240420
GPU 187567 563919
Memory 83750 222701
UX 104462 186528
Total score 504504 1219602
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 Plus
3230
Magic 5 Pro +292%
12659
Max surface temperature 42.5 °C 37.6 °C
Stability 82% 53%
Graphics test 19 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 3230 12659
Web score 6495 -
Video editing 5802 -
Photo editing 18566 -
Data manipulation 6915 -
Writing score 9811 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 Magic UI 7.1
OS size 46.5 GB 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 4100 mAh 5100 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:07 hr 13:43 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 16:12 hr
Gaming 03:51 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 80 hr 118 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:44 hr
Magic 5 Pro +56%
37:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/1.9 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus +2%
87.8 dB
Magic 5 Pro
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2023
Release date March 2019 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
