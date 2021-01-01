Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Huawei P20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 266K)
- 28% higher pixel density (522 vs 408 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (793 against 587 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
- The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|-
|PWM
|235 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 1024 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus +102%
698
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus +78%
2472
1385
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 Plus +62%
339445
209143
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Plus +51%
402998
266034
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (135th and 267th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|46.5 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
P20 Pro +24%
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Plus +11%
14:53 hr
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Plus +7%
22:00 hr
20:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
114
Video quality
P20 Pro +1%
98
Generic camera score
109
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.516 W/kg
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely a better buy.
