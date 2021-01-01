Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 140K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3340 mAh
- Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (793 against 495 nits)
- 26% higher pixel density (522 vs 415 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|99.4%
|PWM
|235 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|42.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|820:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 1024 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus +122%
698
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus +92%
2472
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 Plus +144%
339445
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Plus +188%
402998
140008
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|EMUI 10.0
|OS size
|46.5 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
P30 Lite +26%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Plus +10%
14:53 hr
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
22:00 hr
P30 Lite +30%
28:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.516 W/kg
|1.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely a better buy.
