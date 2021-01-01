Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (789 against 475 nits)
  • 35% higher pixel density (522 vs 387 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9820
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Note 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 235 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Plus +66%
789 nits
Note 10
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +4%
87.5%
Note 10
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Infinix Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 720 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus +88%
695
Note 10
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus +85%
2472
Note 10
1334
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.5 XOS 7.6
OS size 46.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Plus
11:49 hr
Note 10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Plus
14:53 hr
Note 10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Plus
22:00 hr
Note 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6000 x 4000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/1.9 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.8 dB
Note 10
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2019 May 2021
Release date March 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 138 USD
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

