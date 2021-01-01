Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.