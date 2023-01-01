Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Edge Plus (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Самсунг Галакси S10 Плюс
VS
Моторола Эдж+ (2022)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (522 vs 393 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (789 against 681 nits)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4100 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1186 and 702 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Edge Plus (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 235 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 Plus +16%
789 nits
Edge Plus (2022)
681 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Motorola Edge Plus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 2730 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 730
GPU clock 720 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 127140 -
GPU 187567 -
Memory 83750 -
UX 104462 -
Total score 500407 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.5 °C -
Stability 82% 62%
Graphics test 19 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 3223 8232
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6490 12446
Video editing 5808 7660
Photo editing 18882 34547
Data manipulation 6909 11599
Writing score 9725 17986
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 46.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:07 hr -
Watching video 12:01 hr -
Gaming 03:51 hr -
Standby 80 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 January 2022
Release date March 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.

