Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 33% higher pixel density (522 vs 393 PPI)

33% higher pixel density (522 vs 393 PPI) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (789 against 681 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (789 against 681 nits) Weighs 21 grams less

Weighs 21 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4100 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4100 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1186 and 702 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 235 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 Plus +16% 789 nits Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 Plus 87.5% Edge Plus (2022) 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 46.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 15 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:07 hr - Watching video 12:01 hr - Gaming 03:51 hr - Standby 80 hr - General battery life Galaxy S10 Plus 23:44 hr Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.6 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 Plus 114 Edge Plus (2022) +5% 120 Video quality Galaxy S10 Plus 97 Edge Plus (2022) +8% 105 Generic camera score Galaxy S10 Plus 109 Edge Plus (2022) +5% 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 Plus 87.8 dB Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 January 2022 Release date March 2019 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.