Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs OnePlus 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 287K)
- Shows 7% longer battery life (91 vs 85 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (793 against 610 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|516 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|99.8%
|PWM
|235 Hz
|122 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 1024 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
698
729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2472
7 Pro +8%
2669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
339445
7 Pro +9%
370932
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Plus +40%
402998
287393
AnTuTu Android Rating (135th and 236th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|OxygenOS 10
|OS size
|46.5 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|4085 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Plus +14%
11:49 hr
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Plus +1%
14:53 hr
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
22:00 hr
7 Pro +56%
34:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
118
Video quality
7 Pro +1%
98
Generic camera score
109
7 Pro +2%
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
|~ 550 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.516 W/kg
|1.199 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|1.394 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the connectivity and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Cast your vote
16 (50%)
16 (50%)
Total votes: 32