Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Oppo Find X5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Oppo Find X5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 1200 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.5% 98.1% PWM 235 Hz 361 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 Plus +4% 789 nits Find X5 Pro 759 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Ceramic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 Plus 87.5% Find X5 Pro +2% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 46.5 GB 24.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:07 hr 10:35 hr Watching video 12:01 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 03:51 hr 05:57 hr Standby 80 hr 80 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 Plus 23:44 hr Find X5 Pro +24% 29:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 110° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 21 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 Plus 114 Find X5 Pro +14% 130 Video quality Galaxy S10 Plus 97 Find X5 Pro +30% 126 Generic camera score Galaxy S10 Plus 109 Find X5 Pro +19% 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 Plus 87.8 dB Find X5 Pro +2% 89.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 February 2022 Release date March 2019 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.