Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Realme 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Самсунг Галакси S10 Плюс
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (522 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (797 against 615 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (33:03 vs 23:31 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 825 and 705 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 95.9%
PWM 235 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Plus +30%
797 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 720 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 130581 137857
GPU 173493 140090
Memory 86713 100175
UX 111745 127716
Total score 503426 508886
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 3162 2292
PCMark 3.0 score 8791 10740
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 46.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 14:47 hr
Gaming 03:39 hr 05:58 hr
Standby 80 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:31 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +41%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.8 dB
Realme 9 Pro Plus +4%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2022
Release date March 2019 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S20
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and S22 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10
6. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
8. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Realme 8 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and GT Neo 2
10. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Realme 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish