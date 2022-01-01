Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Realme GT Master Edition – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (522 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (797 against 634 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (31:41 vs 23:31 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778 5G
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 797 and 705 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Realme GT Master Edition

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 100%
PWM 235 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Plus +26%
797 nits
Realme GT Master Edition
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 720 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 130581 163415
GPU 173493 155279
Memory 86713 84153
UX 111745 129383
Total score 503426 532896
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 82% 98%
Graphics test 18 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 3162 2494
PCMark 3.0 score 8791 14160
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (196th and 171st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 46.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 10:05 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 16:28 hr
Gaming 03:39 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 80 hr 99 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:31 hr
Realme GT Master Edition +35%
31:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 July 2021
Release date March 2019 July 2021
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. But if the display, performance, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (36.4%)
7 (63.6%)
Total votes: 11

