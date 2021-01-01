Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 2 Z, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.