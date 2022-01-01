Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.