Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Galaxy A03s

Самсунг Галакси S10 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03s
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (500K versus 119K)
  • Delivers 124% higher peak brightness (789 against 353 nits)
  • 93% higher pixel density (522 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Shows 65% longer battery life (39:16 vs 23:44 hours)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 93.9%
PWM 235 Hz 806 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 43 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1126:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 Plus +124%
789 nits
Galaxy A03s
353 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +7%
87.5%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Helio P35
Max clock 2730 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus +184%
2509
Galaxy A03s
885
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Plus +318%
500407
Galaxy A03s
119782
CPU 127140 36930
GPU 187567 15632
Memory 83750 29149
UX 104462 38919
Total score 500407 119782
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.5 °C 41.7 °C
Stability 82% -
Graphics test 19 FPS -
Graphics score 3223 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6490 -
Video editing 5808 -
Photo editing 18882 -
Data manipulation 6909 -
Writing score 9725 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 46.5 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (15% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:07 hr 15:57 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 14:23 hr
Gaming 03:51 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 80 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:44 hr
Galaxy A03s +65%
39:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus +2%
87.8 dB
Galaxy A03s
86.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2019 August 2021
Release date March 2019 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A03s
2. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Samsung Galaxy A03s
3. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy A03s
4. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Samsung Galaxy A03s
5. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Samsung Galaxy A03s
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish