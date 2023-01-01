Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Galaxy A04s

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (500K versus 148K)
  • 93% higher pixel density (522 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 103% higher peak brightness (789 against 389 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (34:44 vs 23:44 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 80.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 95.1%
PWM 235 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.8 ms 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 Plus +103%
789 nits
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +8%
87.5%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 720 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus +130%
2509
Galaxy A04s
1091
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Plus +237%
500407
Galaxy A04s
148356
CPU 127140 43206
GPU 187567 25138
Memory 83750 38540
UX 104462 42933
Total score 500407 148356
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 Plus +534%
3223
Galaxy A04s
508
Max surface temperature 42.5 °C 41.9 °C
Stability 82% 98%
Graphics test 19 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 3223 508
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10 Plus +52%
8663
Galaxy A04s
5716
Web score 6490 5468
Video editing 5808 5889
Photo editing 18882 8306
Data manipulation 6909 4074
Writing score 9725 5674
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 46.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:07 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 13:10 hr
Gaming 03:51 hr 06:35 hr
Standby 80 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:44 hr
Galaxy A04s +46%
34:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus +12%
87.8 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2019 August 2022
Release date March 2019 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

