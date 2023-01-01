Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Galaxy A04s VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Samsung Galaxy A04s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (500K versus 148K)

3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (500K versus 148K) 93% higher pixel density (522 vs 270 PPI)

93% higher pixel density (522 vs 270 PPI) Delivers 103% higher peak brightness (789 against 389 nits)

Delivers 103% higher peak brightness (789 against 389 nits) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s Shows 46% longer battery life (34:44 vs 23:44 hours)

Shows 46% longer battery life (34:44 vs 23:44 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh

Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Price Samsung Galaxy A04s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 80.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 96.5% 95.1% PWM 235 Hz Not detected Response time 4.8 ms 20 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 Plus +103% 789 nits Galaxy A04s 389 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 Plus +8% 87.5% Galaxy A04s 80.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 1024 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 5.1 OS size 46.5 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:07 hr 12:34 hr Watching video 12:01 hr 13:10 hr Gaming 03:51 hr 06:35 hr Standby 80 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 Plus 23:44 hr Galaxy A04s +46% 34:44 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 Plus 114 Galaxy A04s n/a Video quality Galaxy S10 Plus 97 Galaxy A04s n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S10 Plus 109 Galaxy A04s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 Plus +12% 87.8 dB Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced February 2019 August 2022 Release date March 2019 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely a better buy.