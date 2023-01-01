Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs A14 5G

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
VS
59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 48 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (500K versus 346K)
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (790 against 515 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 399 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (37:25 vs 23:44 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 4-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 80.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 235 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 Plus +53%
790 nits
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +9%
87.5%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 720 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~607 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Plus +45%
500464
Galaxy A14 5G
346231
CPU 127140 99293
GPU 187567 82933
Memory 83750 77937
UX 104462 88634
Total score 500464 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 Plus +170%
3227
Galaxy A14 5G
1195
Max surface temperature 42.5 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 19 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 3227 1195
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6490 6234
Video editing 5805 5425
Photo editing 18721 13488
Data manipulation 6913 7097
Writing score 9773 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 46.5 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:07 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 03:51 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 80 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:44 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +58%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.8 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +3%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2019 January 2023
Release date March 2019 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S22
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A04
7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A23
8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14
10. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский