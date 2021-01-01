Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, which is powered by Exynos 980 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.