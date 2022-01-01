Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs A73 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 33% higher pixel density (522 vs 393 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Reverse charging feature
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 702 and 635 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|-
|PWM
|235 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 1024 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Plus +11%
702
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2488
Galaxy A73 5G +16%
2893
|CPU
|130581
|142671
|GPU
|173493
|160878
|Memory
|86713
|76476
|UX
|111745
|110018
|Total score
|500878
|489179
|Stability
|82%
|-
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3162
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8791
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|46.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|06:58 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:01 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:39 hr
|-
|Standby
|80 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|-
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.516 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.
