Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (522 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 702 and 635 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A73 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 235 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 720 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Plus +2%
500878
Galaxy A73 5G
489179
CPU 130581 142671
GPU 173493 160878
Memory 86713 76476
UX 111745 110018
Total score 500878 489179
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 82% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Graphics score 3162 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8791 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 46.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr -
Watching video 12:01 hr -
Gaming 03:39 hr -
Standby 80 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes -
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2022
Release date March 2019 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (54.5%)
5 (45.5%)
Total votes: 11

