Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Galaxy Note 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Note 8

Самсунг Галакси S10 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3300 mAh
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 258K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (793 against 637 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Galaxy Note 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.5% 83.14%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 235 Hz 257 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Plus +24%
793 nits
Galaxy Note 8
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +5%
87.5%
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 720 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Plus +54%
396632
Galaxy Note 8
258272

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI
OS size 46.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Plus +13%
11:49 hr
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Plus +1%
14:53 hr
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Plus
22:00 hr
Galaxy Note 8 +1%
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.7
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 16

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus +2%
87.4 dB
Galaxy Note 8
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 August 2017
Release date March 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg 0.173 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (50%)
6 (50%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Huawei P30
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy S20
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish