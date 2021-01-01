Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- 20% higher pixel density (551 vs 458 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (637K versus 393K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 20% longer battery life (95 vs 79 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen to body ratio
|88.08%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|99.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
692
iPhone 12 Pro Max +128%
1577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
iPhone 12 Pro Max +109%
4228
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
393293
iPhone 12 Pro Max +62%
637585
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|-
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3687 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +40%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +21%
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 +4%
21:19 hr
20:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
iPhone 12 Pro Max +21%
138
Video quality
97
iPhone 12 Pro Max +16%
113
Generic camera score
109
iPhone 12 Pro Max +19%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
