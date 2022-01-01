Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone 13 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 994 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2406 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 16% higher pixel density (551 vs 476 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
- Shows 57% longer battery life (32:15 vs 20:33 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (780K versus 509K)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.08%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|99.7%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|510 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
695
iPhone 13 mini +149%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2054
iPhone 13 mini +127%
4667
|CPU
|123447
|193760
|GPU
|191749
|347737
|Memory
|85737
|108337
|UX
|108901
|131541
|Total score
|509619
|780511
|Stability
|82%
|71%
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|53 FPS
|Graphics score
|3176
|9001
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8806
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|15.4
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|2406 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:24 hr
|Web browsing
|06:03 hr
|10:48 hr
|Watching video
|10:32 hr
|11:55 hr
|Gaming
|03:12 hr
|05:14 hr
|Standby
|70 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
iPhone 13 mini +21%
138
Video quality
97
iPhone 13 mini +21%
117
Generic camera score
109
iPhone 13 mini +19%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 mini is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
10 (45.5%)
12 (54.5%)
Total votes: 22