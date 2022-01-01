Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs iPhone 13 mini – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone 13 mini

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 мини
Samsung Galaxy S10
Apple iPhone 13 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 994 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2406 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 16% higher pixel density (551 vs 476 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
  • Shows 57% longer battery life (32:15 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (780K versus 509K)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
iPhone 13 mini

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.7%
PWM 240 Hz 510 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10
819 nits
iPhone 13 mini
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%
iPhone 13 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
695
iPhone 13 mini +149%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2054
iPhone 13 mini +127%
4667
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10
509619
iPhone 13 mini +53%
780511
CPU 123447 193760
GPU 191749 347737
Memory 85737 108337
UX 108901 131541
Total score 509619 780511
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10
3176
iPhone 13 mini +183%
9001
Stability 82% 71%
Graphics test 19 FPS 53 FPS
Graphics score 3176 9001
PCMark 3.0 score 8806 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.0 15.4
OS size 9.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2406 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 10:48 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 11:55 hr
Gaming 03:12 hr 05:14 hr
Standby 70 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
iPhone 13 mini +57%
32:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
114
iPhone 13 mini +21%
138
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10
109
iPhone 13 mini +19%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
iPhone 13 mini
87.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2021
Release date March 2019 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 mini is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (45.5%)
12 (54.5%)
Total votes: 22

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Galaxy S10
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S10
4. Samsung Galaxy A32 or Galaxy S10
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S10
6. Apple iPhone XR or iPhone 13 mini
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 mini
8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13 mini
9. Apple iPhone X or iPhone 13 mini
10. Apple iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 13 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish