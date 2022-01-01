Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.