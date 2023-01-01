Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

20% higher pixel density (551 vs 458 PPI) Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 100% longer battery life (41:09 vs 20:33 hours)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price Apple iPhone 14 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9 PPI 551 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1215 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.1% 99.7% PWM 240 Hz 59 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 +2% 814 nits iPhone 14 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 +1% 88.08% iPhone 14 Plus 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 9.5 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:03 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 10:32 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 03:11 hr 06:12 hr Standby 70 hr 146 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 20:33 hr iPhone 14 Plus +100% 41:09 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 124 iPhone 14 Plus +9% 135 Video quality Galaxy S10 100 iPhone 14 Plus +46% 146 Generic camera score Galaxy S10 116 iPhone 14 Plus +15% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 +10% 88 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 September 2022 Release date March 2019 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.