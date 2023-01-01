Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S10
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 20% higher pixel density (551 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 76% longer battery life (36:11 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Delivers 118% higher peak brightness (1776 against 814 nits)
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 505K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10
814 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +118%
1776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +1%
88.08%
iPhone 14 Pro
87%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 2730 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
694
iPhone 14 Pro +166%
1847
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2035
iPhone 14 Pro +161%
5313
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10
505837
iPhone 14 Pro +85%
934717
CPU 123447 253169
GPU 191749 394023
Memory 85737 149281
UX 108901 145972
Total score 505837 934717
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10
3221
iPhone 14 Pro +207%
9874
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 82% 79%
Graphics test 19 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 3221 9874
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6442 -
Video editing 5805 -
Photo editing 19044 -
Data manipulation 7105 -
Writing score 9803 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 9.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 03:11 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 70 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +76%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
124
iPhone 14 Pro +15%
143
Video quality
Galaxy S10
100
iPhone 14 Pro +49%
149
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10
116
iPhone 14 Pro +26%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +2%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2022
Release date March 2019 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

