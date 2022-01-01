Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Thinner bezels – 22.68% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 1382 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • 69% higher pixel density (551 vs 326 PPI)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (819 against 603 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (25:41 vs 20:33 hours)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 509K)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 695 points
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 551 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +36%
819 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
603 nits
Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +35%
88.08%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
695
iPhone SE (2022) +148%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2054
iPhone SE (2022) +124%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10
509619
iPhone SE (2022) +43%
729009
CPU 123447 197658
GPU 191749 298378
Memory 85737 105062
UX 108901 128775
Total score 509619 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 82% -
Graphics test 19 FPS -
Graphics score 3176 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8806 -
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 9.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 03:12 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 70 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
iPhone SE (2022) +25%
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +2%
88 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2022
Release date March 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

