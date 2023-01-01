Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Asus ROG Phone 6 VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Asus ROG Phone 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)

39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI) Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 5.88% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.88% more screen real estate The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6 Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3400 mAh

Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3400 mAh 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 505K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 505K) Shows 78% longer battery life (36:34 vs 20:33 hours)

Shows 78% longer battery life (36:34 vs 20:33 hours) Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20.4:9 PPI 551 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1215 nits 830 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.1% 100% PWM 240 Hz 672 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 814 nits ROG Phone 6 +1% 823 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz) Waterproof IP68 IPX4 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 +7% 88.08% ROG Phone 6 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 9.5 GB 25 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:03 hr 13:50 hr Watching video 10:32 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 03:11 hr 06:03 hr Standby 70 hr 110 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 20:33 hr ROG Phone 6 +78% 36:34 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 - Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.93" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 124 ROG Phone 6 n/a Video quality Galaxy S10 100 ROG Phone 6 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S10 116 ROG Phone 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 88 dB ROG Phone 6 +6% 93.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 July 2022 Release date March 2019 July 2022 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 6 is definitely a better buy.