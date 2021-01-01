Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Zenfone 6 ZS630KL – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Асус Зенфон 6
Samsung Galaxy S10
ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 81% higher maximum brightness (814 against 450 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 37% higher pixel density (551 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (112 vs 79 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 403K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 98.7%
PWM 240 Hz 2404 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1835:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +81%
814 nits
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +5%
88.08%
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 640
GPU clock 720 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2017
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +32%
2654
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10
321549
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +13%
362188
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10
403653
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +14%
458951
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (133rd and 108th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0 Zen UI
OS size 9.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +53%
15:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +28%
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +71%
36:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels -
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 -
Aperture f/1.9 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +4%
88 dB
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 862 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 1.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL.

