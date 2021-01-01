Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Google Pixel 3a

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3а
Samsung Galaxy S10
Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 182K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 13.08% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 25% higher pixel density (551 vs 441 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 75%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10
814 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +17%
88.08%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 615
GPU clock 720 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +97%
690
Pixel 3a
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +46%
2017
Pixel 3a
1383
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 +103%
321549
Pixel 3a
158602
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +122%
403653
Pixel 3a
182224
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 9.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 May 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 862 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Apple iPhone XR
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Huawei P30 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
6. Google Pixel 3a or Apple iPhone 11
7. Google Pixel 3a or Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Google Pixel 3a or OnePlus 8
9. Google Pixel 3a or Google Pixel 3 XL
10. Google Pixel 3a or Google Pixel 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish