Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Google Pixel 4

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
Samsung Galaxy S10
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (814 against 422 nits)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (79 vs 62 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 24% higher pixel density (551 vs 444 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2800 mAh
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 343K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 551 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 95.5%
PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +93%
814 nits
Pixel 4
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +10%
88.08%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 640
GPU clock 720 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +12%
690
Pixel 4
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2017
Pixel 4 +21%
2448
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10
321549
Pixel 4 +6%
339649
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +18%
403653
Pixel 4
343036
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 9.5 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 +8%
10:10 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 +13%
12:56 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 +3%
21:19 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
114
Pixel 4 +3%
117
Video quality
Galaxy S10
97
Pixel 4 +4%
101
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10
109
Pixel 4 +3%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +3%
88 dB
Pixel 4
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2019
Release date March 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 862 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S10. It has a better display, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (57.9%)
8 (42.1%)
Total votes: 19

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
