Samsung Galaxy S10
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 268K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 24% higher pixel density (551 vs 443 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 88.08% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 95.3%
PWM 240 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +3%
812 nits
Pixel 4a
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 +6%
88.08%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618
GPU clock 720 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +25%
692
Pixel 4a
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +24%
2027
Pixel 4a
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +46%
393293
Pixel 4a
268824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (92nd and 177th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0 Stock Android
OS size 9.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Pixel 4a +14%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 +3%
12:56 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Pixel 4a +6%
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
114
Pixel 4a +7%
122
Video quality
Galaxy S10
97
Pixel 4a +1%
98
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10
109
Pixel 4a +2%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +2%
88 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 August 2020
Release date March 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

