Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Samsung Galaxy S10
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (814 against 646 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 337K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (85 vs 79 hours)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 88.14%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.1%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +26%
814 nits
Mate 20 Pro
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10
88.08%
Mate 20 Pro
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +1%
690
Mate 20 Pro
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2017
Mate 20 Pro +21%
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 +19%
321549
Mate 20 Pro
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +19%
403653
Mate 20 Pro
337948
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (133rd and 163rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 9.5 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Mate 20 Pro +34%
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Mate 20 Pro +21%
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Mate 20 Pro +34%
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/1.9 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +13%
88 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2018
Release date March 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 862 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

