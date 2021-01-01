Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • 35% higher pixel density (551 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (812 against 671 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (103 vs 79 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 393K)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.02% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 88.08% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 98.1%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +21%
812 nits
Mate 30 Pro
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10
88.08%
Mate 30 Pro +7%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
692
Mate 30 Pro +12%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2027
Mate 30 Pro +51%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10
393293
Mate 30 Pro +22%
479924

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 11
OS size 9.5 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Mate 30 Pro +44%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Mate 30 Pro +45%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 +5%
21:19 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
114
Mate 30 Pro +15%
131
Video quality
Galaxy S10
97
Mate 30 Pro +3%
100
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10
109
Mate 30 Pro +11%
121

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +7%
88 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2019
Release date March 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. But if the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

