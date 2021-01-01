Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs P40 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • 25% higher pixel density (551 vs 441 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (812 against 752 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 69 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (95 vs 79 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 393K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
P40 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.08% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.3%
PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +8%
812 nits
P40 Pro Plus
752 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 +2%
88.08%
P40 Pro Plus
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
692
P40 Pro Plus +13%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2027
P40 Pro Plus +56%
3168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10
393293
P40 Pro Plus +34%
528824
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (92nd and 32nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 9.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
P40 Pro Plus +33%
13:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
P40 Pro Plus +38%
17:39 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
P40 Pro Plus +13%
24:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
114
P40 Pro Plus +26%
144
Video quality
Galaxy S10
97
P40 Pro Plus +19%
115
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10
109
P40 Pro Plus +28%
139

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +6%
88 dB
P40 Pro Plus
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1300 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

