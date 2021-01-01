Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- 25% higher pixel density (551 vs 441 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (812 against 752 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 69 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
- Shows 20% longer battery life (95 vs 79 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 393K)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
90
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|88.08%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|99.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
692
P40 Pro Plus +13%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
P40 Pro Plus +56%
3168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
393293
P40 Pro Plus +34%
528824
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (92nd and 32nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Yes (40 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
P40 Pro Plus +33%
13:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
P40 Pro Plus +38%
17:39 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
P40 Pro Plus +13%
24:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
P40 Pro Plus +26%
144
Video quality
97
P40 Pro Plus +19%
115
Generic camera score
109
P40 Pro Plus +28%
139
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 1300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
