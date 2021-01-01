Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs LG G6

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Лджи Джи 6
Samsung Galaxy S10
LG G6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 128K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (814 against 554 nits)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (79 vs 72 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.51% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9820

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
LG G6

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 551 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 78.57%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99%
PWM 240 Hz 2410 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 31.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2809:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +47%
814 nits
LG G6
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +12%
88.08%
LG G6
78.57%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 530
GPU clock 720 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +152%
690
LG G6
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +204%
2017
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 +124%
321549
LG G6
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +214%
403653
LG G6
128596
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.0 LG UX 6
OS size 9.5 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 +22%
10:10 hr
LG G6
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 +22%
12:56 hr
LG G6
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
LG G6 +5%
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
114
LG G6
n/a
Video quality
Galaxy S10
97
LG G6
n/a
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10
109
LG G6
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +10%
88 dB
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2017
Release date March 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 862 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

